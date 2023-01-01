New Chair of Manx Care appointed

Professor Wendy Reid has been appointed as Chair (a non-executive member) of Manx Care, following approval in December Tynwald.

She will take up the post in February 2024 for a term of between three and five years.

Professor Reid has a long and distinguished medical career, working in obstetrics and gynaecology following her qualification in 1994, and going on to complete a term as vice president at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Alongside her clinical work, Professor Reid has held several academic posts including medical director, interim Chief Executive and as a dean of postgraduate medicine at London Deanery.

Professor Reid has collaborated with many organisations developing new ways of working for doctors and was the national lead for the Hospital at Night project for some years.

Further to this, Professor Reid has served as an advisor to the UK Government.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said:

‘I’m pleased that the appointment of Professor Reid has been approved by Tynwald to take the pivotal role of Manx Care Chair. With a wealth of experience and a commitment to delivering quality healthcare, I hope that Professor Reid will help us to continue working together to positively impact the lives of those we serve.’

Chief Executive Officer of Manx Care, Teresa Cope, said:

‘We look forward to welcoming Professor Reid, and working alongside her over the coming years – I have no doubt that her vast experience and knowledge will be a great asset to us. Our previous Chairman, Andrew Foster CBE, is still very sorely missed following his untimely passing. However, I’d like to personally thank Sarah Pinch, who has been acting as interim chair since March and has upheld Andrew's values impeccably throughout. Her excellent guidance during this time has been integral as we develop our services.’

Professor Reid said: