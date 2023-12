Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

006205V GOLDEN BAY PROPERTIES LIMITED

010922V SADDLE RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED

010965V FINDLAY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

011109V ALOMAR UNLIMITED

013103V SAFAA HOLDINGS LTD

021168V Pontilus Limited

This 15 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.