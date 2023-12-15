Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

044658C Stonewood Limited

088438C CARDIGAN PROPERTIES LIMITED

112477C SAMUELSON RIDER 1 IOM LIMITED

116734C TIDESTREAM LIMITED

127563C APTUS LIMITED

128362C PB CONSULTANTS LIMITED

130355C Secta Properties Limited

130389C AM (MARCH 6) LIMITED

133578C ECO PRODUCTION SYSTEMS LIMITED

136248C MANNING HOUSE LIMITED

This 15 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.