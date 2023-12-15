Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 044658C Stonewood Limited
- 088438C CARDIGAN PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 112477C SAMUELSON RIDER 1 IOM LIMITED
- 116734C TIDESTREAM LIMITED
- 127563C APTUS LIMITED
- 128362C PB CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 130355C Secta Properties Limited
- 130389C AM (MARCH 6) LIMITED
- 133578C ECO PRODUCTION SYSTEMS LIMITED
- 136248C MANNING HOUSE LIMITED
This 15 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.