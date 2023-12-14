Financial Sanctions: Iran

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 8 entries and transfer of 173 entries from the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions regime to the new Iran Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2023 [S.I. 2023/1376]. These Regulations impose financial, trade, transport and immigration sanctions to encourage the Government of Iran to comply with international human rights law and respect for human rights and to deter Iran from conducting hostile activity against the United Kingdom and other countries.

On 14 December 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

QAANI, Esmail

Name (non-Latin script): لیعامسا ینآاق

DOB: 08/08/1957. a.k.a: (1) AKBARNEJAD, Esmaeil, Ghaani (2) GHAANI, Esmail (3) NEZHAD, Ismail, Akbar (4) QAANI, Esmaeil (5) QA'ANI, Esma'il (6) QAANI, Ismail (7) QANI, Esmail Nationality: Iran Address: Iran. Position: Head, IRGC-Quds Force Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0174. (UK Statement of Reasons): Esmail Qaani is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 because Esmail Qaani is or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran, namely threatening, planning or conducting activity which undermines or is intended to undermine the integrity, prosperity or security of the United Kingdom or any other country. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16329.



IZADI, Mohammed Saeed

DOB: 17/05/1905. a.k.a: IZADI, Mohammad Sa'id, Ramazan Nationality: Iran Passport Number: 9002446 Address: Iran. Position: (1) Head, Palestinian Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) in Lebanon (2) Head, Abu Jihad Foreign Operations Unit Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0176. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mohammed Saeed IZADI is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) he is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ); (2) he is and/or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran as he has been involved in threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of Israel. Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16331.



SHIRAZI, Ali Marshad

a.k.a: ABU JAVAD Nationality: Iran Address: Iran. Position: Member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0177. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ali Marshad SHIRAZI is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) he is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ); (2) he is and/or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran as he has been involved in threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of Israel. Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16332.



ZAREE, Majid

a.k.a: ABU RUQAYYAH Nationality: Iran Address: Iran. Position: Member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0178. (UK Statement of Reasons): Majid ZAREE is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) he is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ); (2) he is and/or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran as he has been involved in threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of Israel. Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16333.



KHANI, Mostafa Majid

Nationality: Iran Address: Iran. Position: Member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0179. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mostafa Majid KHANI is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) he is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ); (2) he is and/or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran as he has been involved in threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of Israel. Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16334.



QADDOUMI, Khaled

DOB: 08/10/1970. POB: Jordan a.k.a: (1) AL-QADDUMI, Khaled (2) AL-QADDUMI, Khalid (3) KADDOUMI, Khaled (4) QADOMI, Khaled Nationality: Jordan Position: Hamas Representative to Iran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0180. (UK Statement of Reasons): Khaled QADDOUMI is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: QADDOUMI is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of Israel. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16335.



ABU SHARIF, Nasser

DOB: 14/01/1966. POB: Tulkarm, West Bank a.k.a: (1) SAID, Abdal, Nasser, Sharif, Mohammed (2) SHARIF, Abd-al-Nasr Nationality: Palestinian Position: Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Representative to Iran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0181. (UK Statement of Reasons): Nasser ABU SHARIF is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: ABU SHARIF is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of Israel. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16336.

Entity

ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS QUDS FORCE (IRGC-QF) PALESTINE BRANCH

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0175. (UK Statement of Reasons): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Palestine Branch is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) The IRGC-QF Palestine Branch is and/or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ); (2) The IRGC-QF Palestine Branch is and/or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran, as it has been involved in threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of Israel. Listed on: 14/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/12/2023 Last Updated: 14/12/2023 Group ID: 16330.

Transfers

The 173 entries transferred from the Iran (Human Rights) Regime to the Iran Regime can be found in the annex.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.