More than 1,000 free theatre tickets offered to families thanks to Arts Council initiative

Hundreds of families have experienced live performances at the Gaiety Theatre this year as part of a ticketing initiative to boost community engagement with the arts.

More than 1,000 tickets were made available during the initiative, which is funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council and delivered in partnership with the VillaGaiety and local charities.

Over the last 12 months the Children’s Centre, Rebecca House, Cruse Bereavement Support, Crossroads and Manx MenCap have shared tickets to shows, such as Zog and the Ministry of Science Live, with service users.

More than 600 free places have also been made available for Stage-Ed’s production of Aladdin, which is considered one of the highlights of the VillaGaiety’s festive calendar.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘Ensuring accessibility to the arts for all is a fundamental step towards fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, in line with the Island Plan and department’s goals. This fantastic initiative not only enriches cultural experiences but also creates cherished moments to boost wellbeing.’

Claire Christian MHK, Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council added:

‘Inspiring more people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy culture and the arts is one of our main aims in the Tynwald backed National Development Strategy for Culture and the Arts. ‘This subsidised ticketing initiative is a key component of that and we strongly believe the power of such experiences can enhance mental health and wellbeing, and even have transformative effects on people's lives. ‘The upcoming production of Aladdin, where over 600 free tickets will be offered, exemplifies our commitment to making the arts accessible to all, ensuring that everyone can delight in the magic of theatre during this festive season.’

More information about ticketing can be found on the Villa Gaiety website and details of the National Strategy for Culture and the Arts on www.iomarts.com.