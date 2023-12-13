Financial Sanctions: Counter-Terrorism (International)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 7 entries under the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions Regime.

The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/573) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in terrorist activity. The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/573) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0501].

On 13 December 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

7 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Individuals

AL-AJOURI, Akram

DOB: --/--/1958. POB: Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Occupied Palestinian Territories a.k.a: (1) AL-AJURI, Abu, Muhammad (2) AL-AJURI, Akram (3) AL-AJURI, Akram, Muhammad, Salih (4) HASAN, Abd, al-Karim, Ahmad Nationality: Palestinian Address: Damascus, Syria. Position: (1) Deputy Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (2) Leader of the PIJ Al-Quds Brigades Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0054. (UK Statement of Reasons): Akram AL-AJOURI is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) Akram AL-AJOURI is a member of or associated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity and (2) Akram AL-AJOURI is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity, namely being responsible for, engaging in, or providing support for, the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/12/2023 Last Updated: 13/12/2023 Group ID: 16224.



AL-DUWAIK, Aiman Ahmad

Name (non-Latin script): نيمأ دمحأ داشر كيودلا

DOB: 24/09/1962. a.k.a: (1) AL-DUWAIK, Aiman, Ahmad, R (2) AL-DUWAIK, Aiman, Ahmad, Rashed Nationality: Jordan Address: 141 Hai El Bina, Dely Brahim, Alger, Algeria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0055. (UK Statement of Reasons): Aiman Ahmad AL-DUWAIK (hereafter 'AL-DUWAIK') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: AL-DUWAIK has provided financial services, or made available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Phone number): (1) +213 (0) 23 304 359 (2) 213770946420 (3) 213780800047 (Website): www.sidar-dz.com (Email address): aad962@hotmail.com (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/12/2023 Last Updated: 13/12/2023 Group ID: 16225.



BARAKA, Ali

a.k.a: BARAKEH, Ali Address: Lebanon. Position: Head of External Relations Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0059. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ali BARAKA (hereafter ‘BARAKA’) is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) BARAKA is a member of or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity; (2) BARAKA is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, or providing support for, the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, including promoting the taking of hostages on behalf 5 of Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/12/2023 Last Updated: 13/12/2023 Group ID: 16229.



CHOUMAN, Khaled

Name (non-Latin script): دلاخ ناموش

DOB: 02/04/1987. POB: Lebanon Address: 529, Moussaitbeh Street, Beirut, Lebanon. Position: CEO of SHUMAN FOR CURRENCY EXCHANGE SARL Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0056. (UK Statement of Reasons): Khaled CHOUMAN (‘CHOUMAN’) is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: CHOUMAN has provided financial services, or made available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/12/2023 Last Updated: 13/12/2023 Group ID: 16228.



KHAMIS, Rida Ali

Name (non-Latin script): اضر يلع سيمخ

DOB: 20/09/1967. POB: Lebanon National Identification Number: 3194104 Address: Al-Halusiyah 34, Tyre, Lebanon. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0060. (UK Statement of Reasons): Rida Ali Khamis (‘KHAMIS’) is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: KHAMIS has provided financial services, or made available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/12/2023 Last Updated: 13/12/2023 Group ID: 16230.



OBEID, Maher Rebhi Namr

Name (non-Latin script): رهام نب يحبر نب رمن ديبع

DOB: --/--/1958. POB: Amman, Jordan a.k.a: (1) AMR, Abu (2) OBEYD, Maher, bin, Rebhi, bin, Namr (3) OBEYD, Maher, Rebhi, Namr Nationality: Palestinian Address: Beirut, Lebanon. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0057. (UK Statement of Reasons): Maher Rebhi Namr OBEID (hereafter 'OBEID') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) OBEID is a member of, or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity; (2) OBEID is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, or providing support for, the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/12/2023 Last Updated: 13/12/2023 Group ID: 16226.



ZAHAR, Mahmoud

Title: Doctor DOB: --/--/1945. POB: Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories a.k.a: ALZAHAR, Mahmoud Position: Co-founder and senior leader Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0058. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mahmoud ZAHAR is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: ZAHAR is a member of or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/12/2023 Last Updated: 13/12/2023 Group ID: 16227.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Counter-Terrorism (International) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.