Deadline for corporate income tax returns for accounting periods ended 31 December 2022

Corporate taxpayers are advised that the effective final deadline for submission of income tax returns for accounting periods ended 31 December 2022 is midnight on 2 January 2024.

The due date is 1 January 2024 but as the Income Tax Division is closed on that date, returns will not be considered late provided that the fully completed form is submitted by midnight on 2 January 2024.

If a corporate taxpayer is late submitting their income tax return they may be liable to a £250 penalty.

The Income Tax Division telephone lines and public counters are open over the Christmas period at the following times:

Dates Counter Times Telephone Times
Thursday 21 December 2023 9am to 4pm 9am to 5:30pm
Friday 22 December 2023 9am to 4pm 9am to 4pm

Monday 25 December 2023

Tuesday 26 December 2023

Wednesday 27 December 2023

 Closed Closed
Thursday 28 December 2023 9am to 4pm  9am to 5:30pm
Friday 29 December 2023 9am to 4pm 9am to 4pm
Monday 1 January 2023 Closed Closed
Tuesday 2 January 2023 9am to 4pm 9am to 5:30pm

