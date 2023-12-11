Financial Sanctions: Haiti

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 4 entries to the Haiti sanctions regime.

The Haiti (Sanctions) Regulations 2022 (S.I. 2022/1281) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for, complicit in or engaged in acts which threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti. The Haiti (Sanctions) Regulations 2022 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Haiti (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2022 (S.I. 2022/1340).

On 8 December 2023 the United Nations Security Council updated the Haiti Sanctions List.

Addition

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

ANDRE, Johnson

DOB: --/--/1997. POB: Port-au-Prince, Haiti Low quality a.k.a: IZO Nationality: Haiti Position: Leader of 5 Segond gang Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): HAI0003. (UN Ref): HTi.002. (Gender): Male Listed on: 11/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/12/2023 Last Updated: 11/12/2023 Group ID: 16325.



DESTINA, Renel

DOB: 11/06/1982. POB: Haiti Low quality a.k.a: TI LAPLI Nationality: Haiti Position: Main leader of Grand Ravine gang Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): HAI0004. (UN Ref): HTi.003. (Gender): Male Listed on: 11/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/12/2023 Last Updated: 11/12/2023 Group ID: 16326.



INNOCENT, Vitelhomme

DOB: 27/03/1986. POB: Port-au-Prince, Haiti Nationality: Haiti National Identification Number: 004-341-263-3 National Identification Details: Haiti Address: 64 Soisson, Tabarre 49, Port-auPrince, Haiti. Position: Leader of Kraze Barye gang Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): HAI0006. (UN Ref): HTi.005. (Gender): Male Listed on: 11/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/12/2023 Last Updated: 11/12/2023 Group ID: 16328.



JOSEPH, Wilson

DOB: 28/02/1993. POB: Haiti Low quality a.k.a: LANMO SAN JOU Nationality: Haiti Position: Leader of 400 Mawozo gang Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): HAI0005. (UN Ref): HTi.004. (Gender): Male Listed on: 11/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/12/2023 Last Updated: 11/12/2023 Group ID: 16327.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information