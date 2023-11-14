Financial Sanctions: Counter-Terrorism (International)

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions Regime.

The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/573) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in terrorist activity. The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/573) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0501].

On 11 December 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

1 entry has been amended on the consolidated list and are still subject to an asset freeze.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individuals

[HAMZA, Adbelbasit Elhassan Mohamed Khair] KHAIR, Adbelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed

Name (non-Latin script): دبع طسابلا ةزمح نسحلا دمحم يخ

Title: Mr DOB: 23/08/1955. POB: Marawi, Sudan a.k.a: (1) HAMZA, Mr, Adb al-Basit (2) HAMZA, Mr, Adbelbasit Nationality: Sudan Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0053. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Abdelbasit HAMZA Elhassan Mohamed Khair (‘HAMZA’) is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: HAMZA has been involved in providing financial services, or making available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas.] Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair (KHAIR) is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: KHAIR has been involved in providing financial services, or making available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 14/11/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/11/2023 Last Updated: [14/11/2023] 11/12/2023 Group ID: 16202.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.