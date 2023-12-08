Financial Sanctions: Syria

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 8 entries in the Syria sanctions regime.

The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/792) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria or who is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and who are or have been carrying on prohibited activities related to chemical weapons. The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Syria Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0503].

On 8 December 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

AL HALLAQ, Boutros

DOB: --/--/1966. a.k.a: (1) AL HALLAQ, Gerges, Boutros (non-Latin script: سرطب قلاحلا ) ( 2 ) AL-HALLAQ, Boutros (3) AL-HALLAQ, Boutros, bin Gerges (4) ALHALLAQ, Boutros, George (non-Latin script: سرطب نب سجرج قلاحلا ) (5) AL-HALLAQ, Boutros, Gorgeous (6) AL-HALLAQ, Boutros, Jirjis (7) AL-HALLAQ, Butrus (8) ALHALLAQ, Butrus, Girgus (9) HALLAQ, Boutros (non-Latin script: سرطب سجرج قلاحلا ) Address: Syria. Position: Information Minister Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0411. (UK Statement of Reasons): Boutros AL HALLAQ is an 'involved person' under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is and/or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Information Minister of Syria. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16319.



AL HOMSI, Yazan Ahmad

Title: Major General POB: Syria a.k.a: (1) AL HOMSI, Major General, Yazan (2) ALHOMSI, Major General, Yazan, Ahmad Position: Director of Military Judiciary from 01/01/2023 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0410. (UK Statement of Reasons): Major General Yazan Ahmad al Homsi is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is or has been involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Director of the Military Judiciary. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16318.



ALI, Mohsen Abdu Karim

Name (non-Latin script): نسحم دبع ميركلا يلع

DOB: --/--/1968. POB: Kfardbil – Lattakia, Syria a.k.a: (1) ALI, Mohsen, 'Abd alKarim' (2) ALI, Mohsen, Abdulkarim (3) ALI, Mohsen, bin, Abdul, Karim (non-Latin script: نسحم نب دبع ميركلا يلع ) ( 4 ) ALI, Mohsin, Abdul-Karim (5) ALI, Muhsen, Abd, AlKarim (non-Latin script: نسحم دبع ميركلا يلع ) Nationality: Syria Address: Damascus, Syria. Position: Internal Trade Minister Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0417. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mohsen Abdul Karim ALI is an 'involved person' under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is and/or has been involved in supporting the Syrian regime and repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Internal Trade Minister of Syria. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16324.



AL-MUNAJDID, Louai Emad El-Din

Name (non-Latin script): يؤل دامع نيدلا دجنملا

a.k.a: (1) AL-MUNAJJED, Louay, Imad, Al-Din (non-Latin script: يؤل دامع نيدلا دجنملا ) (2) AL-MUNAJJED, Louay (non-Latin script: يؤل دجنملا ) (3) AL-MUNAJJED, Loumay, Imad, Al-Din (non-Latin script: يمول دامع نيدلا دجنملا ) (4) AL-MUNAJJID, Louay, bin Imad, AlDin Address: Syria. Position: Labour Minister Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0412. (UK Statement of Reasons): Louai Emad El-Din AL-MUNAJJID is an 'involved person' under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is and/or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Labour Minister of Syria. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16320.



BUSTAJI, Ahmed Mohammad

POB: Idleb, Syria a.k.a: BOUSTAJI, Ahmad Position: State Minister Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0416. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ahmed Mohammad BUSTAJI is an 'involved person' under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because in his role as a Syrian State Minister: (1) he is and has been involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria and (2) he is and has been involved in supporting and benefitting from the Syrian regime. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16323.



JOKHADAR, Abdel Qader

DOB: --/--/1968. POB: Aleppo, Syria Position: Industry Minister Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0415. (UK Statement of Reasons): Abdel Qader JOKHADAR is an 'involved person' under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is and/or has been involved in supporting the Syrian regime and repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Industry Minister of Syria. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16322.



KANJOU, Mohammad Hassan

Name (non-Latin script): دمحم نسح وجنك

Title: Major General POB: Khirbet al-Mezeh, Duraykish Tartous, Syria a.k.a: (1) HASSAN, Major General, Mohamed, Kanjo (non-Latin script: دمحم وجنك نسح ،) (2) HASSAN, Major General, Mohammad, Kanjo (3) HASSAN, Major General, Muhammad (4) KANJO, Major General, Mohammad (5) KANJO, Major General, Mohammed, Hasan (6) KANJO, Major General, Muhammad (7) KANJO, Mohammed Position: Director of Military Judiciary from 12/12/2013 – 01/01/2023 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0409. (UK Statement of Reasons): Major General Mohammad Kanjou is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he has been involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria through his former role as the Director of the Military Judiciary. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16317.



QADDOUR, Firas Hassan

DOB: --/--/1962. POB: Damascus, Syria a.k.a: (1) KADDOUR, Firas, Hassan (non-Latin script: ساريف ناسح رودق (2) KADDOUR, Hassan (3) QADDOUR, Firas, bin Hassan (non-Latin script: سارف نب نسح رودق (4) QADDOUR, Hassan (non-Latin script: نسح رودق ) Position: Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SYR0413. (UK Statement of Reasons): Firas Hassan QADDOUR is an 'involved person' under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is and/or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Syrian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16321.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.