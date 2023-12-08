Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 5 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 8 December 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

ADYANI, Alireza

POB: Iran a.k.a: ADIANI, Alireza, Hojjat, al-Islam, Seyyed Nationality: Iran Position: Head of the LEF ideological-political office Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0180. (UK Statement of Reasons): Alireza ADYANI is an 'involved person' under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran. This includes being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, as well as breaches of international human rights law by failing to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person's sex, through defining and implementing police rules of engagement. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16315.



DOROSTI, Masoud

a.k.a: (1) DARSHTI, Masood (2) DOROSTI, Masood Nationality: Iran Position: Chief Executive, Tehran and Suburbs Metro Operations Company Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0178. (UK Statement of Reasons): Masoud DOROSTI is an 'involved person' under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran. This includes providing support for and/or promoting violations of Iran's obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person's sex, through determining and enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16313.



JAVIDAN, Ali Akbar

DOB: 21/04/1967. Nationality: Iran Position: LEF Commander for Kermanshah Province Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0179. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ali Akbar JAVIDAN is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. JAVIDAN is or has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran. This includes being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to life, the right to freedom of expression, as well as breaches of Iran's obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person's sex, through enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16314.



SALEHI, Ali

Name (non-Latin script): یلع یحلاص

POB: Basht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Iran Nationality: Iran Position: Public Prosecutor Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0177. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ali SALEHI is an 'involved person' under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran. This includes being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, the right to a fair trial as well as breaches of Iran's obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person's sex, through enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16312.



SHAHRESTRANI, Hassan Mofkhami

Name (non-Latin script): نسح یمخفم یناتسرهش

DOB: 28/08/1976. POB: Iran a.k.a: (1) MAFKHAMI, Hassan (2) SHAHRASHTANI, Hassan, Mofakhmi (3) SHAHRESHTANI, Hasan (4) SHAHRESTANI, Hasan Nationality: Iran Position: Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) Commander, Mazandaran Province Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0181. (UK Statement of Reasons): Hassan SHAHRESTANI is an 'involved person' under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran. This includes being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, as well as breaches of Iran's obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person's sex, through enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 08/12/2023 Group ID: 16316.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.