Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 16 entries under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights. The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 [SI 2020/680] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order [SI 2020/744].

Additions

16 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze. Further information can be found in the Annex to this Notice.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.