Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 066793C Fernlea Marketing Limited
- 124277C ABBEYTOWN LIMITED
- 124444C PENTECH LIMITED
- 133380C JBE LIMITED
- 134080C Manx Motorcycle Tuition Limited
- 134167C Satya Yoga Limited
- 134998C Good Times Limited
- 135872C Phoenix Care Limited
This 8 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.