Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

066793C Fernlea Marketing Limited

124277C ABBEYTOWN LIMITED

124444C PENTECH LIMITED

133380C JBE LIMITED

134080C Manx Motorcycle Tuition Limited

134167C Satya Yoga Limited

134998C Good Times Limited

135872C Phoenix Care Limited

This 8 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.