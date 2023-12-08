Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 003471V MISTRAL LIMITED
- 005478V SUCCESSBUG LIMITED
- 010412V AHI DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
- 011745V SENTINEL MONITORING LIMITED
- 012502V BSL CAPE TOWN SHIPPING LIMITED
- 012620V ZEUS PROPERTIES 2 LIMITED
- 013895V BRONTES MARINE LIMITED
- 016752V BSL Dewey Shipping Limited
- 016754V BSL Donald Shipping Limited
- 018912V Tyrell Aviation Limited
- 021179V Michiel Control Limited
This 8 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.