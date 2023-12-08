Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

003471V MISTRAL LIMITED

005478V SUCCESSBUG LIMITED

010412V AHI DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

011745V SENTINEL MONITORING LIMITED

012502V BSL CAPE TOWN SHIPPING LIMITED

012620V ZEUS PROPERTIES 2 LIMITED

013895V BRONTES MARINE LIMITED

016752V BSL Dewey Shipping Limited

016754V BSL Donald Shipping Limited

018912V Tyrell Aviation Limited

021179V Michiel Control Limited

This 8 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.