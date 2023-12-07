Financial Sanctions: Cyber

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries under the Cyber Sanctions Regime.

The Cyber (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/597) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of persons who are have been involved in cyber activity which undermines, or is intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity or security of the United Kingdom or a country other than the United Kingdom; directly or indirectly causes, or is intended to cause, economic loss to, or prejudice to the commercial interests of, those affected by the activity; undermines, or is intended to undermine, the independence or effective functioning of an international organisations or a nongovernment organisation or forum whose mandate or purposes related to the governance of international sport or the Internet; or otherwise affects a significant number of persons in an indiscriminate manner. The Cyber (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (SI 2020/597) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Cyber Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0451].

On 7 December 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

2 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Individuals

KORINETS, Andrey Stanislavovich

Name (non-Latin script): Андрей Станиславович КОРИНЕЦ

DOB: 18/05/1987. POB: Russia a.k.a: DOGUZHIEV, Alexey Nationality: Russia Passport Number: 8707233962 Address: Komi Republic, Syktyvkar, Russia. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CYB0042. (UK Statement of Reasons): Andrey Stanislavovich KORINETS, a member of the Callisto Group (AKA Seaborgium, Star Blizzard, Cold River), is or has been involved in relevant cyber activity, including providing technical assistance that could contribute to relevant cyber activity. This included the preparation of spear-phishing campaigns and associated activity that resulted in unauthorised access and exfiltration of sensitive data. This action undermined, or was intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity and security of UK organisations and more broadly, the UK government, and directly or indirectly caused, or was intended to cause, economic loss to, or prejudice to the commercial interests of, those affected by the activity. The Callisto Group, a cyber-programme operated by officers of the Russian FSB, was responsible for intrusions into the Institute for Statecraft (IfS), a UK-based think tank responsible for a programme to research, publicise, and counter the threat to European democracies from disinformation and other forms of hybrid warfare. Official documents belonging to IfS were released in the hack and subsequent leak, resulting from the preparation of spear-phishing campaigns and associated activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 07/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 07/12/2023 Group ID: 16278.



PERETYATKO, Ruslan Aleksandrovich

Name (non-Latin script): Руслан Александрович ПЕРЕТЯТЬКО

DOB: 03/08/1985. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Passport Number: 8705080546 Address: Komi Republic, Russia. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CYB0041. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ruslan Aleksandrovich PERETYATKO, a Russian FSB Intelligence Officer and a member of the Callisto Group (AKA Seaborgium, Star Blizzard, Cold River), is or has been involved in relevant cyber activity, including being responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting the commission, planning or preparation of relevant cyber activity. This included the preparation of spear-phishing campaigns and associated activity that resulted in unauthorised access and exfiltration of sensitive data. This action undermined, or was intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity and security of UK organisations and more broadly, the UK government, and directly or indirectly caused, or was intended to cause, economic loss to, or prejudice to the commercial interests of, those affected by the activity. The Callisto Group, a cyber-programme operated by officers of the Russian FSB, was responsible for intrusions into the Institute for Statecraft (IfS), a UK-based think tank responsible for a programme to research, publicise, and counter the threat to European democracies from disinformation and other forms of hybrid warfare. Official documents belonging to IfS were released in the hack and subsequent leak, resulting from the preparation of spear-phishing campaigns and associated activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 07/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: 07/12/2023 Group ID: 16277.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Cyber and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.