Manx Care Memory Clinic in top 10% of accredited services

The Isle of Man Memory Clinic, part of Manx Care’s Older Persons Mental Health Service (OPMHS), has been placed in the top 10% of accredited services, with an overall score of 95% – this is according to the sixth report for the Memory Services National Accreditation Programme (MSNAP), published last month.

This report showcases the great work and areas of good practice demonstrated by the OPMHS team. To achieve accreditation, a service must meet 100% of type 1 standards, at least 80% of type 2 standards and at least 60% of type 3 standards.

The Isle of Man service has been fully accredited since 2010, and during its last review met 100% of type 1, 95% of type 2 and 88% of type 3 standards. Their overall score of 95% places them in the top 10% of accredited memory services.

Kelvin Rossiter, Operational Manager for OPMHS, said:

‘This reflects the hard work and dedication of the Isle of Man service, demonstrating the way they have met the very highest national standards, which are benchmarked against best practice and national clinical guidelines.’

Teresa Cope, CEO, added:

‘We’re delighted for our colleagues for this really excellent result – something the whole team should be immensely proud of.’

To ensure anonymity, on the 'performance against standards' (page 8), all services are randomly allocated a number. The identifiable number for Isle of Man Memory Clinic, Older Persons Mental Health Service is 54. The MSNAP report can be read online.