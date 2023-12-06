Cross-agency red alert issued

The Treasury advises that on 6 December 2023, the National Crime Agency (NCA) in collaboration with cross-agency partners issued a red alert targeted at financial institutions. The alert warns businesses that Russia is attempting to circumvent sanctions to purchase restricted goods and services, through intermediary countries.

The full Exporting High Risk Goods guidance can be found here

It is the policy of the Isle of Man Government to maintain the implementation of international sanctions measures in the Isle of Man, in line with such measures as have effect in the United Kingdom from time to time.

Further details of financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.

If you have any questions about this notice, please contact sanctions@gov.im