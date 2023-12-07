Bachelor in Nursing Recruitment Programme Open Evening

Keyll Darree, School of Health is hosting an opening evening on 7 December 2023, for those who are considering a career in Nursing on the Isle of Man, in the near or distant future.

The evening will run from 6pm to 8pm, providing opportunities for people to find out more about what the degree entails, and to discuss any queries with nursing lecturers along with current and former Keyll Darree student Nurses. Attendees will also be able to explore the excellent facilities and are encouraged to bring family members along.

Registering your interest in the event is essential – to do this, please email keylldarree@gov.im.

The Bachelor of Nursing Recruitment Programme launched in November 2023, and is accepting applications for the September 2024 cohort.

The Bachelor in Nursing is primarily based at Keyll Darree, School of Health on the Noble’s Hospital site, which has excellent graduate outcomes and can offer an immersive learning experience. This course equips students with the skills, knowledge and personal development to enable them to meet the diverse professional challenges of nursing.

Applications are now open until 22 March 2024 via the UCM website.

Senior Lecturer of Nursing, Niall Quayle, commented: