Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

007976V YUGARO LIMITED

008082V XYMAR INVESTMENTS LIMITED

010832V DRAGON-UKRAINIAN PROPERTIES & DEVELOPMENT PLC

011231V BEDFORD PARK LIMITED

012411V EXPRESSVPN LIMITED

013205V PERSPICACITY LIMITED

013684V ONE PALACE GREEN LIMITED

015854V Bellemeade Limited

This 4 December 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.