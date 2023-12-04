Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 007976V YUGARO LIMITED
- 008082V XYMAR INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 010832V DRAGON-UKRAINIAN PROPERTIES & DEVELOPMENT PLC
- 011231V BEDFORD PARK LIMITED
- 012411V EXPRESSVPN LIMITED
- 013205V PERSPICACITY LIMITED
- 013684V ONE PALACE GREEN LIMITED
- 015854V Bellemeade Limited
This 4 December 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.