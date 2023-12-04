Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

132581C BALLARAGH CONSULTING LIMITED

120971C S. & E.B. LIMITED

134047C Sparky Joe's Limited

122878C SPIK 'N' SPAN LIMITED

133437C ASIA COM LIMITED

132033C THE SAINTS' CENTRE

122134C SPOTLESS LIMITED

133134C Island Cottage Care Limited

117625C DRIFTVIEW UNLIMITED

130668C CARIAD CAPITAL LIMITED

074900C Manx Commercial Yacht Management Limited

035446C Collisto Limited

126399C WAREHOUSE FITNESS LIMITED

127557C TEMPEST LIMITED

131576C OCEAN MARINE SERVICES LIMITED

090340C Ceefax Incorporation Limited

135753C Oatmeal Apps Limited

112632C EALDGYTH LIMITED

112633C GODWINSON LIMITED

This 4 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.