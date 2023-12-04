Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 132581C BALLARAGH CONSULTING LIMITED
- 120971C S. & E.B. LIMITED
- 134047C Sparky Joe's Limited
- 122878C SPIK 'N' SPAN LIMITED
- 133437C ASIA COM LIMITED
- 132033C THE SAINTS' CENTRE
- 122134C SPOTLESS LIMITED
- 133134C Island Cottage Care Limited
- 117625C DRIFTVIEW UNLIMITED
- 130668C CARIAD CAPITAL LIMITED
- 074900C Manx Commercial Yacht Management Limited
- 035446C Collisto Limited
- 126399C WAREHOUSE FITNESS LIMITED
- 127557C TEMPEST LIMITED
- 131576C OCEAN MARINE SERVICES LIMITED
- 090340C Ceefax Incorporation Limited
- 135753C Oatmeal Apps Limited
- 112632C EALDGYTH LIMITED
- 112633C GODWINSON LIMITED
This 4 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.