Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

004561V LCM EUROSWISS VALUE INDEX LIMITED

007565V LOUGHNAGALL LIMITED

009223V MARYLAND SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED

009704V THERI LIMITED

009876V CJM ADVOCATES LIMITED

010694V MYRTLE SHIPPING LIMITED

018269V Capri Shipping Limited

019723V Harrier IOM Limited

020449V SWT Holdings Limited

This 1 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.