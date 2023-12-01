Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 004561V LCM EUROSWISS VALUE INDEX LIMITED
- 007565V LOUGHNAGALL LIMITED
- 009223V MARYLAND SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED
- 009704V THERI LIMITED
- 009876V CJM ADVOCATES LIMITED
- 010694V MYRTLE SHIPPING LIMITED
- 018269V Capri Shipping Limited
- 019723V Harrier IOM Limited
- 020449V SWT Holdings Limited
This 1 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.