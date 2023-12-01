Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 008227C ROXCYN LIMITED
- 107703C HOLLYTREE PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 128900C MARLCLIFF LIMITED
- 130390C AM (OCTOBER 6) LIMITED
- 133630C PPE MEDICAL PROTECTION LIMITED
- 133784C SAFER GAMBLING COALITION LIMITED
- 134104C Crebbinsdale Media Limited
- 134148C Carly Mifflin Dressage Limited
- 134478C GWS Capital Holdings Limited
- 135062C EDMUND PEEL FINE ART CONSULTING (IOM) LIMITED
- 136212C NEWSONS LIMITED
- 136479C Two Pada Limited
This 1 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.