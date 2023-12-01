Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

008227C ROXCYN LIMITED

107703C HOLLYTREE PROPERTIES LIMITED

128900C MARLCLIFF LIMITED

130390C AM (OCTOBER 6) LIMITED

133630C PPE MEDICAL PROTECTION LIMITED

133784C SAFER GAMBLING COALITION LIMITED

134104C Crebbinsdale Media Limited

134148C Carly Mifflin Dressage Limited

134478C GWS Capital Holdings Limited

135062C EDMUND PEEL FINE ART CONSULTING (IOM) LIMITED

136212C NEWSONS LIMITED

136479C Two Pada Limited

This 1 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.