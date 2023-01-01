Isle of Man bees in safe hands as Harry meets Gary

A well-respected beekeeper who has spent more than 50 years helping protect the disease-free status of the Isle of Man’s rare honeybees has a new apprentice.

Harry Owens, who is in his 80s, has been working with the Isle of Man Government since 1975 to keep Manx bees free from diseases such as Varroa, which globally is thought to have wiped out billions of honeybees.

Now Gary Cain, a dedicated member of the Government’s pest control team, will assist him after completing his training and spending time with other trainee bee inspectors at the Animal and Plant Health Agency's (APHA) National Bee Unit in England.

Gary said:

‘I was delighted to get this opportunity to undertake the study and training required to become a bee inspector and work alongside Harry, who is a font of knowledge. He has diligently monitored the health of the Island's bees for half a century.’ ‘I look forward to meeting the Island's beekeepers and continuing the work to keep Manx colonies healthy and disease free.’

Harry Owens, who is Chair of Isle of Man Beekeepers and received the BEM for services to beekeeping in 2020, said:

‘The varroa disease-free status makes our bees special and means Manx queens are valuable. I am happy to have Gary join me to help safeguard their future.’

The island’s bees are also foul brood free, which makes them extra special, and it has been illegal to import any bees or used apiarist equipment to the Isle of Man since 1988.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture said:

‘This is a fantastic development that will help efforts to protect the important pollinators. This collaborative effort will ensure a smooth transition and a seamless continuation of the important work.’

In the coming months they will work together so Gary can learn the role with jobs including gathering honey samples for testing in the UK to enable exports and responding to concerns of potential disease outbreaks in Manx hives.

Gary will also visit Jersey later this year to increase understanding of the threat posed to honey bees by Asian Hornets.

The invasive non-native species, which is smaller than a native hornet, has spread across Europe in recent decades and been reported in the UK and Channel Islands. Although never found in the Isle of Man, beekeepers and members of the public are asked to remain vigilant and report any sightings to DEFA on +44 1624 685835 or ecopolicy@gov.im