Paul Richardson appointed as new DHSC Chief Officer

Paul Richardson has been appointed Chief Officer (CO) of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Mr Richardson has had a long career in public service, primarily in healthcare and national government policy. He is the former Deputy Director of Strategy for the UK Department of Health & Social Care and was an Incident Director on the UK response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, said:

‘I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Richardson as Chief Officer of the DHSC. Paul’s wealth of experience and expertise makes him a valuable asset and we look forward to welcoming him into the Department. I’ve no doubt he will make a significant and positive impact for health and social care in the Isle of Man.’

Mr Richardson said:

‘I would like to thank the Chief Minister, Minister Hooper and the Isle of Man Government for giving me the opportunity to take up this very important role in a remarkable and beautiful place. ‘I have spent my whole career working in the NHS and as a senior civil servant in national government in the UK. My heart lies in public service, and it will be the greatest privilege to serve the people of the Isle of Man. While I grew up in Lancaster, I have friends and family on the island so I know it well and have visited on many occasions. ‘I look forward to working with the team at DHSC, Ministers, colleagues in Government, Manx Care and other partners to deliver the Government’s vision to provide the community with access to a comprehensive, high quality and fully integrated health and social care system both now and into the future.’

Mr Richardson will be relocating to the island to take up his role in October.