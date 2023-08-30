New DEFA leader to take up role in September

Scott Gallacher has been appointed Chief Officer (CO) for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).

The department is dedicated to safeguarding and enriching the Isle of Man’s natural and built assets, guided by the core principles of environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

Mr Gallacher will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having held a number of senior executive roles within the New Zealand Government in areas such as animal welfare, biosecurity, fisheries, food safety and forestry.

Most recently he has led Wellington’s Public Transport Authority Metlink, which is responsible for 130,000 bus, ferry and rail passengers a day.

Mr Gallacher said:

‘I cannot wait to get started and look forward to working with the team at DEFA, communities and stakeholders throughout the Island as we look to protect and enhance the Island’s natural and built assets within the core principles of environmental, economic and social sustainability.’

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture said:

‘I am pleased to welcome Scott to the team at DEFA as our new Chief Officer. Scott's extensive background and experience makes him a valuable addition to the Department. I am confident that his expertise will greatly contribute to the efforts of our various Divisions. I am excited about the positive impact Scott will undoubtedly bring both to the team and our ongoing collaborations with stakeholders. Together, we will continue working towards a sustainable and prosperous future for the Isle of Man.’

He will take over from Ste Stanley who took up a role as Executive Director of Urban Regeneration in the Cabinet Office in August.

Mr Gallacher will take up his role in September.