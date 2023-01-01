Major engineering project will protect critical marine infrastructure

A major engineering project designed to protect critical marine infrastructure will soon get under way in Douglas Harbour.

Alterations being made to King Edward VIII Pier include: installing two new large steel piles around the end of the pier; installing three new 100-ton mooring bollards, close to the linkspan; and modifying the fenders which prevent a vessel from colliding with the harbour wall.

The improvements are necessary due to the arrival of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new vessel, Manxman. They also form part of the wider Harbour Strategy approved by Tynwald in 2018, which included an upgrade to the King Edward VIII Pier to accommodate a larger vessel as a replacement for the Ben-my-Chree.

While Manxman has been designed specifically for Douglas Harbour and can be berthed and manoeuvred exactly as planned, it is 8m longer and 3m wider than the Ben-my-Chree and weighs almost twice as much — 24,161 tonnes compared to 12,504 tonnes.

Fenders and mooring bollards will therefore be replaced and strengthened to reduce the risk of damage to both the pier and new vessel during Force 10 winds.

The opportunity will be taken to undertake repairs to the pier wall, and the placement of rock bags will provide protection for the pier from underwater scour caused by the fast moving water around the vessel’s propellers.

The project is being undertaken by civil engineering specialists McLaughlin and Harvey, which manage construction projects across the British Isles.

Work will get under way from next week and is scheduled for completion in the new year.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, who is currently undertaking the role of Infrastructure Minister, said:

‘The arrival of the Manxman and its entry into service marks an exciting time in our modern maritime history. Existing facilities are able to accommodate the vessel under benign conditions but must be updated in order to protect Manxman and its berth from very high winds. ‘The boat’s greater size compared to the Ben-my-Chree has been noted by many since its arrival but its substantial weight difference is a critical factor in making these changes as we head into winter.’

He added:

‘Protecting and improving our national infrastructure is key to delivering the aims of Our Island Plan and this once-in-a-generation project will serve our community well for many years to come.’

On-site activity will take place mainly around Manxman or Ben-My-Chree’s twice daily sailings. However, a three-week spell of favourable tidal conditions in mid-November will allow the vessel in service to berth at Victoria Pier and provide the contractors with exclusive access to King Edward VIII Pier during that time.

While piling is often undertaken in projects of this type, drilling will instead enable the installation of the bollards and large diameter piles, with noise being kept to a minimum.

Contingency planning is in place to cope with dangerously high winds while the project takes place.

The project is included in this year’s Budget capital programme with £6.61m allocated.

King Edward VIII Pier was constructed in 1938, and the last programme of major works was undertaken more than 25 years ago.

Find out more about the project on its dedicated webpage at gov.im/pierproject