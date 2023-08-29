Alteration to school summer holidays

Schools will finish the summer term two-days earlier in 2024 and 2025 to accommodate teacher training.

It means the summer term will finish on Friday 19 July in 2024, instead of Tuesday 23 July as previously planned.

The move will allow the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) to allocate time to staff training and Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘It is crucial that we invest in our teachers and other school staff and this plan will allow us to do it. Ultimately this decision will benefit our teachers, students and educational establishments and we wanted parents to have as much notice as possible.’

In 2025, schools will now close to students on Friday 18 July.

Term dates are available at the School holidays page.