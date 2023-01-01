DEFA customer service survey launched

People that have interacted with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) in person or online in the last 12 months are being asked for feedback.

A six week customer survey has been launched to determine how satisfied people were with interactions with DEFA and how they found different aspects such as communication and payments.

The Department provides hundreds of different services ranging from tree licences and agricultural support to laboratory services and wildlife park memberships.

The survey takes a few moments to complete and asks people to rate their experiences when using services, including engagement through social media.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture said:

‘We are looking for constructive feedback on what we’re doing well and where we can improve our customer service. The information will inform future decisions and hopefully improve customer interaction with my Department.’

DEFA has policy responsibility for a number of key areas including animal health and welfare, environmental protection, energy, food, farming, forestry, fisheries, ecosystems, planning and building control.