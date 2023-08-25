Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005031V ELMAR LIMITED

013004V Kendrick Investments Limited

018063V WILTON PRIVATE LIMITED

019142V GAMES FOUNDRY LIMITED

019143V GAMES GLOBAL WORKS LIMITED

020231V Altras Living Limited

This 25 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.