Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

026206C Iane Limited

055846C Bahao Limited

065363C Charnley Limited

092650C HIGHVIEW PROPERTIES LIMITED

113045C SILVERBROOK ESTATES LIMITED

117561C HALCYON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

123071C BOWEL CANCER ISLE OF MAN

123816C PORTLAND INVESTMENTS LIMITED

129187C SUMMERHILL LIMITED

133357C SKY SERVICES LTD

This 25 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.