Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 026206C Iane Limited
- 055846C Bahao Limited
- 065363C Charnley Limited
- 092650C HIGHVIEW PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 113045C SILVERBROOK ESTATES LIMITED
- 117561C HALCYON INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 123071C BOWEL CANCER ISLE OF MAN
- 123816C PORTLAND INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 129187C SUMMERHILL LIMITED
- 133357C SKY SERVICES LTD
This 25 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.