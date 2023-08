The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

008468V RATIONAL FT PAYMENTS LIMITED

008600V PELETON LTD

008679V RATIONAL FT POKER SCHOOL LIMITED

011138V ZERO ALFRED ROAD LTD

012349V BSL BACALIAROS SHIPPING LIMITED

This 21 August 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.