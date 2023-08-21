Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

006124C Anda Holdings Limited

007667C Anda Construction Limited

087736C PADDY POWER CALL CENTRE SERVICES LIMITED

125222C XELA HOLDINGS LIMITED

131213C HOGGATT LIMITED

131497C SPARRAG LIMITED

131498C DELLAL LIMITED

133703C GRH (CAPITOL HOUSE) LIMITED

135526C Conrad Consulting Services Ltd

This 21 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.