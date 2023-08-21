Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 006124C Anda Holdings Limited
- 007667C Anda Construction Limited
- 087736C PADDY POWER CALL CENTRE SERVICES LIMITED
- 125222C XELA HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 131213C HOGGATT LIMITED
- 131497C SPARRAG LIMITED
- 131498C DELLAL LIMITED
- 133703C GRH (CAPITOL HOUSE) LIMITED
- 135526C Conrad Consulting Services Ltd
This 21 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.