Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 005746V BLUE STRIPE LIMITED
- 007473V TEMPLEMORE LIMITED
- 014013V LLC LIMITED
- 017873V SUMMERHILL CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 018366V UMAMI SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 019123V Quantum Seed Limited
- 019678V INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 020087V Triton Holdings Limited
This 18 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.