Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005746V BLUE STRIPE LIMITED

007473V TEMPLEMORE LIMITED

014013V LLC LIMITED

017873V SUMMERHILL CONSULTANCY LIMITED

018366V UMAMI SOLUTIONS LIMITED

019123V Quantum Seed Limited

019678V INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING CONSULTANTS LIMITED

020087V Triton Holdings Limited

This 18 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.