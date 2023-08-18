Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

007322C Kermadec Limited

066010C REDPOINT PR LIMITED

082466C I.A. Consultants Limited

106465C MORGAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

111544C OCEAN ENERGY LIMITED

130905C KB LTD

131499C Saas Network Limited

132529C Destination Relocation Services Limited

133046C AJ & AK LIMITED

134122C Isle Help You

135669C Malini Events And Catering Limited

136419C MANXDALE HOLDINGS LIMITED

136486C BRAM HILL PROPERTIES LTD

This 18 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.