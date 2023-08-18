Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 007322C Kermadec Limited
- 066010C REDPOINT PR LIMITED
- 082466C I.A. Consultants Limited
- 106465C MORGAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 111544C OCEAN ENERGY LIMITED
- 130905C KB LTD
- 131499C Saas Network Limited
- 132529C Destination Relocation Services Limited
- 133046C AJ & AK LIMITED
- 134122C Isle Help You
- 135669C Malini Events And Catering Limited
- 136419C MANXDALE HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 136486C BRAM HILL PROPERTIES LTD
This 18 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.