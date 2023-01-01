Doolane Moar 2023

Around 100 young people from across the island came together for a special event last month.

Doolane Moar, also known as “The Big Challenge” was hosted at the picturesque Garey-ny-Chloie Gardens in St Johns. This engaging initiative is aimed at promoting community involvement, fostering fun, and encouraging active participation among young people.

The event saw club members showcasing their teamwork and problem-solving skills through exciting challenges like den building, physical activities and games. The young participants were delighted to be part of this unforgettable day, filled with laughter, enthusiasm, and shared accomplishments.

Doolane Moar (The Big Challenge) exemplified the power of community engagement in creating meaningful experiences for island youth.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, said:

‘Doolane Moar has demonstrated the incredible potential of young people coming together in a positive and supportive environment. It's heartening to witness their enthusiasm for learning and personal growth through fun and engaging activities. ‘The event's success was a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the organisers and various youth clubs around the island. Well done to all."

For more information about this summer’s activities programme, contact Youth Services on 686057 or email YouthEnquiries@sch.im.