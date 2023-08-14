Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 003792V TRES CANTOS LIMITED
- 005196V STONETTE LIMITED
- 008092V BRAEHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 010768V MELKBOS LIMITED
- 011592V BLACKMOON LIMITED
- 012338V CARTE PIERRE LIMITED
- 012594V PRIME CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
- 015215V FINTRABAY LIMITED
- 015934V Tillymint Limited
- 017827V EYUP 1 LIMITED
- 017828V EYUP 2 LIMITED
- 019244V SPS 500 Limited
- 020182V Kinglass Limited
This 14 August 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.