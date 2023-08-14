Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

003792V TRES CANTOS LIMITED

005196V STONETTE LIMITED

008092V BRAEHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED

010768V MELKBOS LIMITED

011592V BLACKMOON LIMITED

012338V CARTE PIERRE LIMITED

012594V PRIME CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

015215V FINTRABAY LIMITED

015934V Tillymint Limited

017827V EYUP 1 LIMITED

017828V EYUP 2 LIMITED

019244V SPS 500 Limited

020182V Kinglass Limited

This 14 August 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.