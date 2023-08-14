Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

040886C Harwell Limited

087712C Grainwave Developments Limited

094288C Ledaal Limited

110280C LARNICA LIMITED

111542C ORBITAL PROPERTIES LIMITED

113130C OFFSHORE IT LIMITED

125975C GANSEY BAY LIMITED

126325C SARDAR SONS LIMITED

130006C ROSEBAY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

133592C Manx Solidarity Limited

134353C Chi Woo Hong Limited

135546C Giraffe Interiors Limited

This 14 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.