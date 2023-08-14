Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 040886C Harwell Limited
- 087712C Grainwave Developments Limited
- 094288C Ledaal Limited
- 110280C LARNICA LIMITED
- 111542C ORBITAL PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 113130C OFFSHORE IT LIMITED
- 125975C GANSEY BAY LIMITED
- 126325C SARDAR SONS LIMITED
- 130006C ROSEBAY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 133592C Manx Solidarity Limited
- 134353C Chi Woo Hong Limited
- 135546C Giraffe Interiors Limited
This 14 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.