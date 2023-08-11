Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005584V CONTRACT SURVEYORS OVERSEAS LIMITED

006963V FEILAM LIMITED

006965V STOPGATE LIMITED

012233V SHELENA SAILING LIMITED

014163V EOS ANCILLARY SERVICES LIMITED

017319V WENCAP LIMITED

019403V Winterfield Limited

This 11 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.