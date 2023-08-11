Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

032792C Mozart Services Limited

089767C Chalside Limited

110709C BOIRREY LIMITED

117624C DRIFTVIEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED

117625C DRIFTVIEW UNLIMITED

122332C LANYSH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

127300C HAPPY VALLEY PLAY SCHOOL LIMITED

133004C ELEMENTS NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE LIMITED

133134C Island Cottage Care Limited

133516C CONROD'S ATBH LIMITED

133758C 2020 LIMITED

134647C Ramsey Developments Limited

135562C True Administration Limited

135786C AR Healthcare IOM Limited

135791C AR Venture Limited

135798C Ethical Holding Limited

135838C Digitate Consulting IOM Limited

135972C Strive I.P Holdings Limited

This 11 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.