Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 032792C Mozart Services Limited
- 089767C Chalside Limited
- 110709C BOIRREY LIMITED
- 117624C DRIFTVIEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 117625C DRIFTVIEW UNLIMITED
- 122332C LANYSH INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 127300C HAPPY VALLEY PLAY SCHOOL LIMITED
- 133004C ELEMENTS NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE LIMITED
- 133134C Island Cottage Care Limited
- 133516C CONROD'S ATBH LIMITED
- 133758C 2020 LIMITED
- 134647C Ramsey Developments Limited
- 135562C True Administration Limited
- 135786C AR Healthcare IOM Limited
- 135791C AR Venture Limited
- 135798C Ethical Holding Limited
- 135838C Digitate Consulting IOM Limited
- 135972C Strive I.P Holdings Limited
This 11 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.