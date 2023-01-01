Students to receive exam results this month

Isle of Man school leavers aged 16 to 18 will receive their qualification grades this month. Around 1,400 students are expected to collect their results during August.

When is results day 2023

There are a number of results days throughout the summer period, depending on the exam board, type and level of qualification taken. Some results are available to students via secure logins prior to the main results days.

Main results days are:

A-level, BTEC Level 3 and other level 3 qualifications: 17 August

IGCSE, GCSE and other Level 1 & 2 Qualifications: 24 August

How students collect their results

Students are expected to collect their grades in person at their respective school or UCM Homefield Road campus, and have been advised when to attend. Students have been encouraged to make arrangements in advance if they cannot attend in person.

Support available

Schools and UCM will have staff available to offer guidance and support to school or college leavers thinking about their next steps after receiving results.

Details of additional help for education leavers is available on the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Signposts website.