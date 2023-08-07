Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

007108V DHOAN LIMITED

010359V VIPER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

017948V FEMAC LIMITED

019303V TOLA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

This 7 August 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.