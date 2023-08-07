Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

002240V LAGAVULIN LIMITED

003844V SHAKTI MAN LIMITED

012048V KESSIMA LIMITED

014515V BENCCA HOLDINGS LIMITED

014868V Falshire Limited

015213V LLG MANAGEMENT LIMITED

015216V LASPERO LIMITED

015374V LLG KINGSBARN HOLDINGS LTD

016297V Kibo Games Limited

019855V Opus Trading Limited

020376V Expanse Limited

This 7 August 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.