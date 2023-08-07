Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 002240V LAGAVULIN LIMITED
- 003844V SHAKTI MAN LIMITED
- 012048V KESSIMA LIMITED
- 014515V BENCCA HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 014868V Falshire Limited
- 015213V LLG MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 015216V LASPERO LIMITED
- 015374V LLG KINGSBARN HOLDINGS LTD
- 016297V Kibo Games Limited
- 019855V Opus Trading Limited
- 020376V Expanse Limited
This 7 August 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.