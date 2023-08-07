Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 102058C WHITCHALLENGER LIMITED
- 102059C WHITCHAMPION LIMITED
- 130205C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM AFRICA LIMITED
- 131618C 360 MULTIMEDIA LIMITED
- 131963C STAY CLEAN LIMITED
- 132327C PCJW CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 133793C ALI'S GADGETS LIMITED
- 133883C ACCOUNTING MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED
- 133983C Advanced Private Medical Limited
- 134611C Deva Consulting Limited
- 134750C Medmann Limited
This 7 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.