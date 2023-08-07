Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

102058C WHITCHALLENGER LIMITED

102059C WHITCHAMPION LIMITED

130205C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM AFRICA LIMITED

131618C 360 MULTIMEDIA LIMITED

131963C STAY CLEAN LIMITED

132327C PCJW CONSULTANCY LIMITED

133793C ALI'S GADGETS LIMITED

133883C ACCOUNTING MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED

133983C Advanced Private Medical Limited

134611C Deva Consulting Limited

134750C Medmann Limited

This 7 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.