Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

001139V SUNROCK LIMITED

001227V SRT TRANSPORT LIMITED

003547V ARRIVA YACHTING LIMITED

006962V BILLINGDALE LIMITED

010565V RIGBY LEASING LIMITED

014712V MDDV CONSULTING LIMITED

016235V Domus Industrial I Limited

This 4 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.