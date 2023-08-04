Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 001139V SUNROCK LIMITED
- 001227V SRT TRANSPORT LIMITED
- 003547V ARRIVA YACHTING LIMITED
- 006962V BILLINGDALE LIMITED
- 010565V RIGBY LEASING LIMITED
- 014712V MDDV CONSULTING LIMITED
- 016235V Domus Industrial I Limited
This 4 August 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.