Members wanted for Isle of Man Research Ethics Committee

New members are being sought for the Isle of Man Research Ethics Committee, the body responsible for reviewing health and social care research projects carried out on the Island.

The Committee’s remit includes reviewing research proposals to formally assess if the research and the processes being used are ethical where they involve human participants, tissue or identifiable data.

With vacancies for expert and lay members, applications are invited from those with prior experience of working in the fields of health and social care or research as well as those with no previous involvement in this area.

Newly appointed Chair of the Isle of Man Research and Ethics Committee, Robert Frize, said:

'The work of the Isle of Man Research Ethics Committee is essential in ensuring that health and social care research undertaken in the Isle of Man respects the dignity, rights, safety and wellbeing of the people who participate. It is important that we have a broad spectrum of individuals on the committee to get as many viewpoints as possible. 'Expert members are usually those who work or have previous experience as registered medical or dental practitioners. Individuals with previous experience or no experience in the sector can join as lay members. Whatever your background, we welcome applications from across the Island. If you have an interest in ethical research, please don’t hesitate to apply.'

Candidates will have a strong commitment to protecting participants and the public, as well as recognising the need for ethical standards in research.

Regardless of the level of experience, full training in research ethics will be provided.

Positions are voluntary, but expenses may be claimed for travel to meetings.

The closing date for applications is 4 June 2023. Interviews will be held weeks commencing 12 and 19 June 2023.

Visit the Isle of Man Research Ethics Committee's page for full details of the role and an application form. You can also request a paper copy by telephoning +44 1624 642177, emailing research.enquiries@gov.im or writing to Public Health Directorate, Cronk Coar, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RJ.