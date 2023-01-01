Local firefighter to take part in King’s Coronation celebrations

Leading Firefighter Amber Carridge will represent the Isle of Man Fire & Rescue Service (FRS) at the King’s Coronation on 6 May, as one of the official street liners for the procession.

Amber will be one of only 20 uniformed Fire and Rescue Service personnel to represent the UK FRS and was nominated in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the Island’s FRS. Amber will be on parade inside the barriers which will line the street for the King’s Procession, which will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

They will remain on parade during the coronation itself, and will stay in place for the parade following the coronation.

Around 200 members of uniformed civilian services, including Police and Coastguard, HM prison and probation, and St John Ambulance have been invited to take part in the celebrations.

Amber was the Island’s first whole-time female firefighter, joining the service in 2015. She was the Silver Axe winner on her basic recruit course in the UK, and is the first whole-time female firefighter to take her promotional qualifications and be successfully promoted to the rank of Leading Firefighter.

Amber became the service’s first and only female breathing apparatus and CFBT Instructor and now forms part of a small dedicated team, training the Island’s firefighters in this essential skill.