Isle of Man reaffirms international commitment to combatting financial crime

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK formally reaffirmed the Isle of Man’s commitment to combatting financial crime at a high level MONEYVAL Ministerial meeting, held at invitation of Poland’s Minister of Finance in Warsaw this week.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Ministers and high level delegates from 32 countries as well as international organisations which have a role in preventing financial crime around the world.

In a written declaration, all jurisdictions affirmed their commitment to international and regional efforts to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. They also joined the Ministers’ Deputies of the Council of Europe in strongly condemning the continued aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and confirm their full support for Ukraine and its people.

The meeting also provided the opportunity for bilateral meetings with Ministers from the other Crown Dependencies and the United Kingdom to discuss common issues relating to combatting financial crime.

Minister Allinson said: