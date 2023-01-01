Isle of Man reaffirms international commitment to combatting financial crime

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK formally reaffirmed the Isle of Man’s commitment to combatting financial crime at a high level MONEYVAL Ministerial meeting, held at invitation of Poland’s Minister of Finance in Warsaw this week.
Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Ministers and high level delegates from 32 countries as well as international organisations which have a role in preventing financial crime around the world.
In a written declaration, all jurisdictions affirmed their commitment to international and regional efforts to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. They also joined the Ministers’ Deputies of the Council of Europe in strongly condemning the continued aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and confirm their full support for Ukraine and its people.
The meeting also provided the opportunity for bilateral meetings with Ministers from the other Crown Dependencies and the United Kingdom to discuss common issues relating to combatting financial crime.
Minister Allinson said:
‘It is important for the Isle of Man to reaffirm its commitment and stand alongside other countries in combatting financial crime in all its forms.
‘The global Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism framework is only as strong as its weakest link. As an established finance centre, we recognise our role in protecting international systems from these threats and take that responsibility very seriously.
‘The MONEYVAL Conference in Warsaw was an excellent opportunity to meet counterparts from other jurisdictions to reaffirm our ongoing and unwavering commitment to meeting international standards.’