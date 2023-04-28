Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 094341C Outsource Solutions Limited
- 098651C Waterleaf Limited
- 110691C KAY ASSOCIATES LIMITED
- 114180C JAGO LIMITED
- 122097C BARRIDALE LIMITED
- 123330C VALOREM MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 123946C GALOPP LIMITED
- 133592C Manx Solidarity Limited
- 133983C Advanced Private Medical Limited
- 134561C HAV CONSULTING LIMITED
- 135339C T.I.M PROPERTY LTD
- 135900C Mobile Gas Master Limited
This 28 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.