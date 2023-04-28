Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

094341C Outsource Solutions Limited

098651C Waterleaf Limited

110691C KAY ASSOCIATES LIMITED

114180C JAGO LIMITED

122097C BARRIDALE LIMITED

123330C VALOREM MANAGEMENT LIMITED

123946C GALOPP LIMITED

133592C Manx Solidarity Limited

133983C Advanced Private Medical Limited

134561C HAV CONSULTING LIMITED

135339C T.I.M PROPERTY LTD

135900C Mobile Gas Master Limited

This 28 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.