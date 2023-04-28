Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005795V SALTSER LIMITED

008180V SADIE LIMITED

008734V MALKHI LIMITED

018771V Florian Limited

019840V Gaimin Gladiators Limited

This 28 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.