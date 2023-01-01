Chief Minister builds relationships during London visit

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK visited London last week where he took part in engagements with various politicians and officials to discuss current political and economic issues facing the Isle of Man.

Among the engagements, he met with Mike Freer MP, who is the Justice Minister with responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the Crown Dependencies, and Stephen Doughty MP, Labour Shadow Minister for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The Chief Minister discussed current Free Trade Agreement negotiations, fisheries and Irish Sea Windfarm development among other matters.

During the course of the visit he also met with officials from the City UK, the South African Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner, Robert Fry.

The Chief Minister said:

‘It is essential that we build and maintain a network of contacts in Whitehall, Westminster and among the diplomatic and commercial communities to reinforce the message that the Isle of Man is an open and transparent jurisdiction. Discussions took place on a range of topics, including trade negotiations, the focus of Our Island Plan and the ambitions behind the Economic Strategy.’

He added: